Cancer Center Ch. 11 Reopened, But Not For Antitrust Fight

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge told cancer treatment center chain 21st Century Oncology he won’t reopen its Chapter 11 case for the purpose of quashing the antitrust claims of a group of its former doctors and the indemnification claims of its ex-CEO. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain did reopen the case Friday for the purpose of determining if the doctors and former CEO Daniel Dosoretz submitted sanctionable false statements to the court, but said the doctors are not currently pursuing the antitrust claims. He added the indemnification agreement isn't connected to the Chapter 11 plan. Ex-21st Century oncologists Arie Pablo Dosoretz,...

