$5.5M Mahle Behr AC Price-Fixing Deal Scores Tentative OK

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Friday tentatively approved Mahle Behr's $5.5 million deal to end proposed class claims it conspired to rig the prices of vehicle air conditioning systems in sprawling antitrust multidistrict litigation involving global auto parts manufacturers. U.S. District Judge Marianne O. Battani granted a motion from direct purchasers of vehicle air conditioning systems seeking preliminary approval on a $5.5 million settlement with German auto parts giant Mahle Behr GmbH & Co. KG and its U.S. unit Mahle Behr USA Inc. Judge Battani, who is overseeing sprawling multidistrict litigation alleging antitrust schemes within various sectors of the automotive parts...

