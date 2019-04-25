Mexican Cos. Tell 10th Circ. $36M Award Wrongly Confirmed

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Mexican cement company has urged the Tenth Circuit to reverse the confirmation of a $36.1 million arbitral award in favor of a Bolivian investment firm, saying the Colorado federal court lacked jurisdiction over the Mexican parties and should never have enforced the award. Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV and its subsidiary GCC Latinoamérica SA de CV said on Thursday that under the standard laid out by the U.S. Supreme Court's 2017 decision in Bristol-Myers Squibb v. Superior Court of California, personal jurisdiction over a party must be established by contacts that connect to the claim at issue....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS