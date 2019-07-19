Endo Pharma To Pay $2.3M To 18 States In Lidoderm Deal

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. has agreed to pay $2.3 million to 18 states in a deal reached Friday, the same day the states hit the pharmaceutical company with a suit alleging it entered into a reverse-payment agreement to obstruct generic competition to Lidoderm, a pain relief patch. The states, including Illinois, Florida, Hawaii and Utah, claim Endo had an agreement with Watson Laboratories Inc. ⁠⁠— now a subsidiary of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. ⁠— ensuring Endo wouldn’t face generic competition for Lidoderm from those companies from approximately 2012 to 2014. Thanks to the agreement, consumers had to pay “hundreds of millions of dollars in...

