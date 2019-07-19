States Urge Justices To Reject Trump's Border Wall Funding

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:27 PM EDT) -- California and New Mexico urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday not to stay a federal court ruling that keeps President Donald Trump from pulling $2.5 billion to pay for the construction of a southern border wall, arguing that it would interfere with state laws. In an amicus brief, the states argued that they had “significant sovereign interests” with regard to enforcing their own laws and protecting their environments and public health, which they claimed would be threatened by construction of Trump’s border wall. They consequently urged the justices not to grant the Trump administration’s application to freeze an injunction that...

