Investor Sues Fintech Co. Ideanomics Over Stock Drop

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Ideanomics was slapped with a proposed securities class action Friday in New York federal court, accusing the company of failing to disclose issues impacting its fiscal year performance that sent its stock plummeting once revealed. The suit, brought by Maria José Pinto Claro da Fonseca Miranda, claims that the company — formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group and Wecast Network — and its current and former executives failed to report that building out its U.S. infrastructure was negatively impacting its financial performance. According to the proposed class action, the company in January 2017 inked deals to snap...

