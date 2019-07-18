PayCargo Accuses Competitor Of Stealing Trade Secrets

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- PayCargo, the creator of a web-based payment and settlement platform for the shipping industry, has alleged in Georgia federal court that a rival attempted to steal PayCargo's trade secrets and monopolize the payment sector. CargoSprint LLC allegedly used its status as a customer of PayCargo LLC to steal confidential information and trade secrets in an attempt to peel off PayCargo’s customers for its own payment processing business, according to Friday's complaint. CargoSprint also allegedly attempted to copy PayCargo’s software and payment system. In addition, PayCargo took issue with the SprintPass, a CargoSprint product that helps coordinate warehouse cargo pickup by freight and cargo...

