Treaty Unlikely To Prompt Sea Change Away From Arbitration

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A treaty adopted this month to enforce foreign judgments could help provide an alternative to international arbitration amid grumbling that the process has become too lengthy and expensive, but it's unclear whether this and similar initiatives will substantively change the way businesses resolve international disputes. Earlier this month, delegates to the Hague Conference on Private International Law adopted the 2019 Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters, a measure aimed at ensuring parties who obtain judgments in civil or commercial matters in the courts of one nation will be able to enforce it in...

