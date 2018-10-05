Best Buy Product Deliverers Strike $3.25M Deal In Wage Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A group of drivers and their assistants who delivered Best Buy products to customers’ homes have inked a $3.25 million deal in California federal court to settle a suit claiming they were misclassified as independent contractors and shorted on pay. U.S. District Judge Andrew J. Guilford on Friday granted preliminary approval of the deal settling the suit against Penn Ridge Transportation Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc. and their various affiliates, and also certified for settlement purposes a class of more than 1,485 members. The judge noted that Best Buy will only be required to pony up $400,000 of the settlement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS