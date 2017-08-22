BCBS Loses Bid To Toss Mental Health Coverage Class Action

Law360 (July 19, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A Bay State federal judge on Friday shot down a bid by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts to kill a proposed class action brought by parents who say the insurer wrongly refused to cover certain residential mental health treatments for adolescents. U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs said it was too early in the suit — brought under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act — to make a decision on Blue Cross' contention that the parents hadn't sufficiently alleged their policies covered the type of residential mental health treatment at issue in the case. "This inquiry is not possible without...

