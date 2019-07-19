GM Hit With Class Suit Over Cracked Corvette Rims

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A number of General Motors LLC’s Corvettes have rims that are prone to crack, leaving customers on the hook for costly repairs and to deal with potentially dangerous driving, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in Massachusetts federal court. The automaker was aware of the “widespread” problem, according to the 41-page complaint, but still sold Chevrolet Corvette Z06 and Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport vehicles in recent years that have rims that warp, bend and crack. In addition to costing more than $1,100 to fix, the cracked rims can puncture tires, causing air leaks and blowouts, the suit alleges....

