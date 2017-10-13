3rd Circ. Won't Rethink Reviving ERISA Suit Against UPenn

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- The University of Pennsylvania won't get a redo on the Third Circuit's decision to revive a proposed Employee Retirement Income Security Act class action accusing the school of letting its retirement plan overpay for services and offer expensive, poorly performing investment options. In an order Friday, the appeals court denied Penn's request for a rehearing of a three judge panel's 2-1 decision from May which reversed a lower court's 2017 dismissal of the case Penn workers brought against the school in 2016. The ruling revived two fiduciary duty claims against the university, finding that the proposed class of current and former...

