Dems Aim To Trim 100-Mile 'Border Zone' For Gov't Searches

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Democrats in Congress have reintroduced legislation that would shrink the 100-mile "border zone" where federal agents can conduct searches without warrants or reasonable suspicion. The proposal, a pair of twin bills introduced Friday in both chambers, aims to limit the authority of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, who can currently conduct searches deep inside the borders, reducing those distances to 10 miles for searches of private lands and 25 miles for vehicle inspections, though it would allow sector-by-sector exemptions. CBP currently has the authority to search private lands without a warrant within 25 miles of the national border or stop...

