Suit Claiming Anti-Muslim Bias In Travel Ban Report Tossed

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Muslim civil rights group must take another tack at challenging the Trump administration’s refusal to revise allegedly anti-immigrant language in a terrorism report after a California federal court ruled that the claims in the current lawsuit can’t be reviewed by the courts. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley refused to force the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Justice to change language in their report, which the group Muslim Advocates accused of being biased and misleading, saying that the agencies have “complete” discretion to consider, grant or deny correction requests. Instead, she gave the group 30 days...

