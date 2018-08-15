AT&T Sees Most Claims Cut From $224M Data Breach Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:08 PM EDT) -- AT&T has largely escaped a $224 million suit brought by a prominent cryptocurrency investor after a California federal judge dismissed several of the man's claims accusing the company of failing to provide proper data security. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II on Friday pared down investor Michael Terpin’s suit against the phone company for its alleged failure to stop hackers from gaining access to his cellphone number and using that information to steal $24 million worth of cryptocurrency. Judge Wright tossed 13 of Terpin’s 16 claims, finding that he didn’t adequately explain how the theft of his phone number is...

