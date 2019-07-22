Parsons Pays $215M For PE-Backed Radio Frequency Biz

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- Government contractor Parsons Corp. on Monday unveiled its first acquisition since it went public, with the Latham & Watkins-led company agreeing to pay $215 million to acquire Arnold & Porter-guided radio frequency solutions provider QRC Technologies from private equity owner DC Capital Partners. Parsons, a provider of technology-focused design, engineering and software capabilities for defense, intelligence, life sciences and infrastructure applications, said the deal with QRC LLC adds another government contractor to its ranks. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, QRC’s various radio frequency solutions include frequency spectrum surveillance, recording and playback, and electronic warfare technologies, which are used for various government, military...

