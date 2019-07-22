3 Firms Guide NexPoint's $318M Condor Hospitality Trust Buy

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- NexPoint Hospitality Trust said Monday it will acquire Condor Hospitality Trust and its 15 hospitality properties for $318 million in a deal steered by Winston & Strawn, Goodmans LLP and McGrath North. The acquisition will grow NexPoint’s geographic footprint and its portfolio of select-service — which offer fewer amenities than full-service hotels — and extended-stay properties, and puts the real estate investment trust’s total asset value at about $700 million, according to the announcement. Under the terms of the deal, NexPoint’s operating partnership will acquire all of Condor’s outstanding equity interest in a cash and debt transaction, NexPoint will take on certain...

