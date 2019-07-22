Software Biz Leads 3 Firms In IPO Launches Totaling $546M

Law360, London (July 22, 2019, 6:32 PM BST) -- Three companies began their journeys to the public market in earnest Monday, rolling out IPOs that could bring in a combined $546 million at midpoint. The largest of the three proposed offerings belongs to cloud software company Dynatrace Inc., which set a price range between $11 and $13 for each of its 35.6 million shares. The offering, steered by Goodwin Procter LLP, would bring in approximately $427 million if shares are listed at the midpoint of the range. Dynatrace said the company itself is selling 34 million shares while the remainder — 1.56 million shares — is being sold by members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS