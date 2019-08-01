V&E Snags Paul Hastings Int'l Arbitration Pro In NY

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A former Paul Hastings LLP international arbitration partner with a background in helping clients navigate international disputes in areas like oil and gas, infrastructure and construction projects has joined Vinson & Elkins LLP’s New York office. Camilo Cardozo joins V&E's ranks as a partner in the international dispute resolution and arbitration practice, an opportunity he said he "simply could not miss" in a late July email to Law360. The attorney spoke highly of Paul Hastings, calling it a "wonderful firm," but said V&E was very appealing because of its superb international arbitration practice and desire to expand its presence in New...

