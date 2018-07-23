FTC Asks 3rd Circ. To Revive Claims In AbbVie Antitrust Case

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 8:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged the Third Circuit to revive pay-for-delay claims in the agency's antitrust suit against AbbVie Inc. and an affiliate, calling the lower court's decision to nix the claims "a fundamental error that reverberated throughout this case." The Third Circuit should send the case back to the Pennsylvania federal court with orders to reconsider the pay-for-delay allegations, as well as the FTC's request for an injunction against AbbVie, but leave the rest of the ruling intact, the agency said Friday. "The dismissal of the reverse-payment claim was legal error," an error that "infected" the way the case...

