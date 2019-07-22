Ill. Court Reverses Clinic's Trial Win Over Fatal Blood Clot

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A woman whose husband died after a blood clot traveled to his lung should be able to seek damages against the treatment facility she accused of scheduling an untimely follow-up appointment, despite a jury's finding against her, an Illinois state appeals court found Friday. The court reversed the judgment entered after a state court jury sided with Rezin Orthopedics and Sports Medicine SC and doctor Stephen Treacy. Plaintiff Susan Steed's trial evidence "overwhelmingly" supported her theory that Rezin's receptionists failed to schedule her husband Glenn Steed's follow-up appointment within two weeks, as they'd been ordered, a unanimous three-judge panel ruled. The panel said...

