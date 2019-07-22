Hollywood Agents Call WGA Packaging Suit A 'Power Grab'

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The lawsuit that the TV writers’ union filed against talent agencies in California state court is a “naked attempt at a power grab,” one of the agencies said, arguing that the practice of packaging that unions are now railing against is “indisputably” legal and has benefited writers for years. International Creative Management Partners urged the court Friday to toss the suit from WGA West, WGA East and several prominent writers, which claims that the packaging fees the agents extract for pairing scribes with studios enrich agencies at their clients' expense. ICM argues that until recently the practice was expressly permitted under...

