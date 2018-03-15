9th Circ. Judge Laments 'No End' To Steinbeck IP Fight

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit judge expressed exasperation Tuesday over the latest appeal in decades-long litigation between John Steinbeck's heirs over the rights to his award-winning literary works, comparing it to the fabled interminable legal fight in Charles Dickens' "Bleak House" and saying, "There's just no end to it." During a hearing in Alaska, U.S. Circuit Court Judge Richard C. Tallman said the litigation between the widow of Steinbeck's son, Gail Steinbeck, and the estate of Steinbeck's late wife's daughter is starting to look like the novel's fictional lawsuit, called Jarndyce and Jarndyce, which lasted generations and eventually was abandoned after legal costs depleted...

