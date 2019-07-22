3rd Circ. Won't Revive Asylum Bid For Indian Police Informant

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:46 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit won't undo the deportation of an Indian man who before entering the U.S. used to secretly feed information to the police about the gang members he transported in his rickshaw, leaving him in India to face separate charges that he tried to extort a Bollywood producer. In a precedential decision on Monday, a three-judge panel refused to revive Ubaidullah Abdulrashid Radiowala's bid for deportation relief, noting that his story, while "compelling," does not qualify him for asylum or other protections here in the U.S. Radiowala, who had lived in the U.S. for 20 years and runs a successful...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS