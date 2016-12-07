Yahoo's Revised $117M Data Breach Deal Gets Koh's Initial OK

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh has preliminarily approved Yahoo's $117.5 million deal to resolve sprawling litigation over multiple data breaches involving approximately 194 million Yahoo accounts, after rejecting previous versions of the settlement for being too vague and inadequately describing the breaches at issue. In a nine-page order dated Saturday, Judge Koh said the most recent rendition of the proposed settlement sufficiently addresses multiple issues she raised with the previous versions, including her concern that the settlement notices didn't adequately disclose the class size and settlement fund or explain the details of a 2012 security incident that was revealed last year...

