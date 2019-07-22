FanDuel Test Runs Sportsbook Betting App In Pa.

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Building on its success in New Jersey, FanDuel on Monday launched its sportsbook app in Pennsylvania in a partnership with Boyd Gaming and Valley Forge Casino Resort, joining three other online sportsbooks there after the Keystone State opened the door to online sports betting earlier this year. FanDuel, the daily fantasy sports site turned sports betting operator, commenced its three-day testing phase Monday under the supervision of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, the company told Law360, as it marked its entrance into the state with its partners. The app is the same as the version in New Jersey that has become...

