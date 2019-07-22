Credit Suisse Stumbles At Start Of $253M Toxic RMBS Trial

Law360, New York (July 22, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A New York state court judge on Monday showed impatience with Credit Suisse’s cross-examination tactics early on the first day of trial in a bond insurer’s $253 million contract suit over toxic residential mortgage-backed securities stemming from the housing crisis. Just before lunch, Justice Jennifer G. Schecter sustained an objection by bond insurer MBIA Insurance Corp. after repeatedly wondering about the relevance of Credit Suisse’s questions. The ruling followed MBIA protests over how the bank was handling a witness, accusing the Swiss bank of cribbing its line of attack off a pretrial motion that the court previously rejected. “I don’t know...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS