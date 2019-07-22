Calif. Expert Says J&J's 'Propaganda' Misled Mesh Patients

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A consumer behavior expert testified Monday that a "propaganda analysis" he conducted on hundreds of Johnson & Johnson marketing materials showed that they would have misled consumers by downplaying the risks of surgical mesh devices, during California's trial alleging the industry titan falsely marketed the mesh products. At the start of the second week of the bench trial before San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie Sturgeon, the state called to the stand University of California, Santa Cruz professor emeritus Anthony Pratkanis. The state is alleging that J&J subsidiary Ethicon lied to Golden State consumers and doctors about the safety of two...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS