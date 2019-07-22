Conagra Investor Targets Directors Over $11B Pinnacle Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Chicago-based consumer packaged food company Conagra Brands Inc. was hit with a derivative suit Monday claiming its top brass misled investors about the health of Pinnacle Foods Inc. prior to Conagra's nearly $11 billion acquisition of the company. Investor Tim Opperman claimed that statements made by Conagra’s principals in earnings calls and filings to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the $10.9 billion deal illustrate that the members of the company’s board of directors, along with its CEO and chief financial officer, breached their fiduciary duties and the company’s code of conduct, enriching themselves unjustly and wasting company money....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS