Day & Zimmermann Failed To Pay OT Rates, Ex-Worker Says

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A former mechanical supervisor for power industry contractor Day & Zimmermann said in a proposed class action filed in Boston federal court on Monday that he and other employees were wrongly classified as exempt from federal overtime laws. John Waters said he made $55 an hour working for the company in Plymouth, Massachusetts, from January to May 2018, and received that same rate even for hours beyond 40 in a given week. Because his role required "very little skill" and D&Z determined "virtually every job function" he performed, he should have qualified for overtime rates, the suit says. "D&Z knew or acted...

