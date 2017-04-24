Doc On Hook For $1M In Patient Privacy Breach Suit

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 10:20 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday rejected a psychiatrist's post-trial bid to escape a $1 million award in a suit accusing the doctor of wrongly reporting an Iraq War veteran as a homicide risk, saying state case law was properly applied. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick denied psychiatrist Tracie Rivera’s bid to set aside a final judgment in a suit accusing her of causing Ronald Turner’s emotional distress and loss of employment after she told his supervisor with the U.S. Forest Service and local police that he planned to murder his supervisor. Turner claimed that a Veterans Affairs counselor had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS