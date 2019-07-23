Insurer Beats Class Action Over Non-Attys In Arbitrations

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A California judge has ruled that Infinity Insurance Co. is permitted to use a collection agency to pursue coverage disputes with other insurers in arbitration, throwing out a policyholder's proposed class action alleging that the practice runs afoul of the Golden State's ban on the unauthorized practice of law. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Amy D. Hogue on Friday granted Infinity's motion for summary judgment in policyholder Bahru Abdulkadir's suit, which took aim at the insurer's use of a third-party claims administrator called Claims Resources Services Inc. to press subrogation claims against other carriers in private arbitrations. Subrogation provides an avenue...

