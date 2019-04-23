Jussie Smollett's Attys Seek Sanctions For Alleged Attackers

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- Celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos and others have urged an Illinois federal court to order both sanctions and the dismissal of a case in which the alleged attackers of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett say the attorneys defamed them by continuing to publicly claim the siblings perpetrated a hate crime. Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo fail to establish that Geragos, his law firm Geragos & Geragos APC and attorney Tina Glandian defamed them, as their comments about the siblings were either mischaracterized or are protected opinions, according to the motion to dismiss filed on Friday in the Northern District of Illinois. The brothers say...

