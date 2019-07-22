Claims Court Grants Injunction In $655M Air Force Dispute

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims on Monday issued an injunction stopping the U.S. Air Force from awarding a $655 million satellite system support contract until Peraton’s related bid protest is resolved, saying corrective action proposed after an earlier protest did not appear rational. Air Force Space Command has not provided a rational basis for the way it has conducted discussions with bidders as part of corrective action on the disputed deal, Judge Patricia E. Campbell-Smith ruled, granting a preliminary injunction to Peraton Inc. “If there is a logic in the Air Force’s [evaluation notices] that have issued to the offerors, it...

