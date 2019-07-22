3rd Circ. OKs Ex-Merrill Lynch Adviser's Fraud Conviction

Law360 (July 22, 2019, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday affirmed the fraud conviction of a former Merrill Lynch adviser who stole $250,000 from the retirement fund of his factory worker client, rejecting the trader’s argument that a lay witness expressed an unfounded opinion and that the government withheld evidence. In a unanimous, unpublished decision, the panel said the New Jersey federal court was right to uphold a jury’s guilty verdict against Jesse Holovacko, ruling that even if the testimony of the witness — Merrill Lynch’s internal investigator Jeremy Hutson — was not admissible, they still wouldn’t have granted him a new trial because the government’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS