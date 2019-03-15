GM Wins Toss Of Fuel Pump Class Action In NJ

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court handed General Motors a significant victory after it threw out a proposed class action by drivers who claimed the auto giant knowingly sold them diesel-powered pickup trucks with installed injection pumps that were incompatible with American diesel fuel. U.S. District Judge Anne E. Thompson concluded Monday that the drivers, who said they suffered financial loss, failed to show sufficient evidence that GM knew about the alleged defect in the European-made Bosch CP4 fuel pumps and that the pumps would fail when the vehicles were purchased between October 2010 and August 2015. The drivers' March complaint claimed...

