Ex-S&P Analyst's Insider Tips Deserve 41 Months, US Says

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors want a former S&P credit ratings analyst behind bars for at least 41 months over insider stock tips linked to an $11 billion Sherwin-Williams acquisition, telling a New York federal judge on Monday the ex-Wall Street worker was once unrepentant and tried to trade on inside information again after thinking he was home free. Prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff to hew to a 41-to-51-month guideline for former S&P analyst Sebastian Pinto-Thomaz, who was convicted in April of passing tips to his hairstylist and his mother’s jeweler in advance of Sherwin-Williams’ March 2016 announcement that it was to buy...

