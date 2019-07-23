Dentons' Docs Not Privileged, Investors Say In Fraud Suit

Law360, London (July 23, 2019, 9:32 PM BST) -- Investors suing Dentons told an appellate court Tuesday that attorney-client privilege no longer exists for the now-dissolved company behind the €6.5 million ($7.25 million) gold dust fraud the law firm's predecessor allegedly enabled, despite a ruling that held out the possibility of the company's restoration. Barrister Thomas Grant of Maitland Chambers, representing investors who plunked money into a scheme operated by Anabus Holdings Ltd., told a three-judge Court of Appeal panel that the right to privilege over documented communications between Dentons and Anabus ended when the Cypriot company did. Dentons Europe LLP's legacy firm Salans LLP represented Anabus at the time....

