Uber Drivers Score Tentative OK On $395K Fair Pay Deal

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has tentatively approved an increased $395,000 settlement in a class action alleging Uber denied drivers their fair share of riders' payments, saying the deal is still on the low end, but fair. U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Monday granted preliminary approval to the deal, which was bumped up from $345,000, between lead plaintiff Martin Dulberg and Uber Technologies Inc. to end breach of contract claims from thousands of drivers. The drivers had alleged the company’s pay structure stiffed them, and they had opted out of arbitration. Judge Alsup required one more change before he signs off...

