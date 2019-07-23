J&J Told FDA In '70s Asbestos In Talc Was Safe, Jury Hears

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (July 23, 2019, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Johnson & Johnson told the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the 1970s that its baby powder could include a safe level of asbestos even though the company has touted a “zero tolerance” policy, according to testimony Tuesday at a New Jersey state trial over claims four people developed mesothelioma by using the product. With a company representative on the stand, one of the plaintiffs’ attorneys, Chris J. Panatier of Simon Greenstone Panatier PC, pointed to internal documents showing that the pharmaceutical giant told regulators that a certain amount of the toxic mineral in the baby powder was safe. “Our very...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS