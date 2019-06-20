Quad Abandons $1.4B LSC Buy Under Pressure From DOJ

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Printing and marketing firm Quad/Graphics Inc. will be shelling out $45 million to break its agreement to buy rival LSC Communications Inc. after the U.S. Department of Justice pushed back on the $1.4 billion acquisition. The companies "mutually agreed" to go their separate ways, even though they didn't agree with the Justice Department's conclusion that their merger would hurt competition in the industry, LSC said in a statement Tuesday. "[W]e and Quad recognize the significant additional time and resources that would be required to challenge the DOJ's complaint and have therefore decided mutually that it is in the best interests of...

