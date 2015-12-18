Enviros Say EPA's 2015 Ozone Rule Full Of Enforcement Holes

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups on Monday asked the D.C. Circuit to strike down parts of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rule instructing states how to implement the 2015 ozone standard, saying the measure is shot through with ways to avoid compliance. The EPA's rule is designed to help the states, local agencies and tribes that are responsible for implementing National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone develop plans to achieve compliance. The Sierra Club and other groups said that even while the agency has strengthened the actual standards, it has loosened the compliance requirements in various ways, running afoul of the Clean Air...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS