Match Fends Off 'Life Issues' Infringement Suit

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge tossed a lawsuit against Match Group LLC, which operates the online dating platform Tinder, saying the social networking patent — designed to help people navigate "life issues" — is invalid because it lacks an inventive concept and constitutes an abstract idea. U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey said in a six-page opinion and order Monday that the NetSoc LLC patent's claims rely on conventional technology and fall well below the threshold of what the Federal Circuit has said comprises an inventive concept, an element required to overcome the second step of the Supreme Court's test under its...

