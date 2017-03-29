DOI And Foes Duel Over Coal Moratorium Ruling

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Challengers of a Trump administration move to lift an Obama-era coal leasing moratorium want a Montana federal judge to undo the policy change after he found it lacked an adequate environmental review, but the U.S. Department of the Interior is pleading for patience as it finalizes a replacement. The two sides swapped dueling briefs on Monday as to what the next step should be following U.S. District Judge Brian Morris' April 19 ruling that the DOI coal leasing order, put out by former Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke without a National Environmental Policy Act review, was arbitrary and capricious....

