Gay Couple Fight US Citizenship Denial For UK-Born Child

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- An American same-sex couple sued the federal government on Tuesday after being denied birthright citizenship for their London-born daughter, claiming that a U.S. Department of State policy requiring babies born abroad to be blood-related to both married parents is discriminatory. James Derek Mize and Jonathan Daniel Gregg, both American citizens who relied on an anonymous donor’s egg and a surrogate in London to conceive their daughter Simone, told a Georgia federal court that the State Department’s policy violates their constitutional rights to equal protection and due process. “State Department officials failed to acknowledge the validity of Mr. Mize and Mr. Gregg’s...

