Calif. Contractor’s Appeal Over Navy Contracts Can Proceed

Law360 (July 24, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- An Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals panel has denied the federal government’s bid to end appeals from a military contractor over the Navy’s termination of sonar system contracts, finding that questions of fact remain to be answered. In a decision made public Monday, the panel found that there were genuine questions regarding whether the U.S. Navy’s default termination of DCX-CHOL Enterprises Inc.’s contracts to supply sonar system subcomponents was improper given that the Navy had previously waived “the strict schedule compliance requirements” under the contracts. Since DCX-CHOL may have expected that contract deadlines were not strict, there are questions regarding...

