Payless Car Rental Workers Fight To Certify Meal-Break Class

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A former Payless Car Rental Inc. worker urged a California judge on Tuesday to certify a class of employees claiming the Avis Budget Group subsidiary had them sign illegal meal break waivers and failed to provide timely wage statements, arguing that they can provide additional statistics and declarations to back their claims. During a hearing in Oakland, California, Jonna Ollison's attorney, Jocelyn Burton of Burton Employment Law, told Alameda Superior Court Judge Michael M. Markman that she has data showing that 75% of former Payless workers received their wage statements after they were terminated. Burton also said she could attach a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS