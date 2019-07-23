Tencent To Stream NBA2K Esports Playoffs In China

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The professional esports league NBA 2K League announced Tuesday that Tencent Holdings Ltd. will become its first distribution partner in China and will stream the league’s 2019 playoffs including its finals. Tencent will stream condensed versions of select playoff games and the entirety of this year’s finals, according to a joint press release by the league and Tencent. As a leading internet provider in China, Tencent will bring the games to “hundreds of millions of daily users” across its networks. “Today is another incredible step forward in the NBA 2K League continuing to grow as a global league,” Brendan Donohue, the NBA...

