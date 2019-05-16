DJ Injured At Concert Seeks To Collect $12.6M Arbitral Award

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- A German DJ has urged a California federal court to confirm a $12.6 million award he won after falling through a hole in the stage at a 2016 festival in the Netherlands, saying he had standing to participate in the arbitration that granted it. Matthias Paul, who goes by Paul van Dyk when performing, pushed back Monday on Dutch concert promoter Alda Events’ assertion that it was his company, Paul van Dyk GmbH, that signed the underlying booking agreement containing the arbitration clause, and as such, he lacked standing both to pursue his claims in the arbitration and enforce the award....

