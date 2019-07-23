Man Facing Deportation Can Seek To Vacate Old Conviction

Law360 (July 23, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A Mexican native who pled guilty in 1990 to possessing cocaine can seek to vacate the conviction thanks to an amended California state law that no longer requires him to establish whether the adequacy of his legal representation prevented him from understanding he was exposed to deportation, a California state appellate court has ruled. A three-judge panel of the Fourth Appellate District reversed a lower court's ruling that Raul Mendoza Sicairos could not seek to vacate the conviction because he had failed to establish that his attorney at the time had provided him with ineffective counsel, according to Monday's opinion. California's legislature created a law that went into effect in January 2017...

